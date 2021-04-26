News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Motorist made 'threats of violence' during road rage altercation

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:12 PM April 26, 2021   
Police are seeking witnesses in connection with the altercation between two motorists on Harris Avenue, Lowestoft.

A BMW driver allegedly made "threats of violence" after trouble flared during a road rage incident in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses in connection with the altercation between two motorists, which happened on Harris Avenue about 12.45pm last Monday, April 19.

A grey VW Golf vehicle was followed by a black BMW 3 Series car as it travelled along the street in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The driver of the BMW became impatient and made numerous attempts to overtake without doing so.

"A final attempt was made and in the process of doing so the two vehicles made contact, causing a very minor scratch to the Golf." 

The man driving the Golf got out of his car to inspect the vehicle for damage and to exchange details but police said the man driving the BMW "was then verbally abusive, making threats of violence."

The drivers returned to their cars and a short while later, while travelling on Hollingsworth Road, the Golf pulled over again hoping the BMW would pass "only for the driver to make further threats before eventually driving off".

If you saw the incident or know who the offender is call Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/19969/21.

