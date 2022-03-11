News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Rogue traders' driveway cleaning scam targeting householders

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:09 AM March 11, 2022
Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning. - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards

Householders are being urged to beware of rogue traders following reports of a Lowestoft resident being targeted.

Suffolk Trading Standards said it had received details of a rogue trader "approaching properties in Lowestoft" earlier this week 

Officers said that a trader had offered to clean a resident’s driveway, but after the householder refused an attempt was made to carry out the work.

A Suffolk Trading Standards spokesman said: "Beware of rogue traders!

"We have received a report of a trader approaching properties in Lowestoft offering to clean the driveways.

"At one property the resident declined the service but then found the trader carrying out the work without permission.

"The trader attempted to charge £650, but thankfully the resident stood their ground."

Most Read

  1. 1 East Suffolk village road closed as sinkhole opens up
  2. 2 Unlicensed VW Passat driver ignored police order to stop
  3. 3 'Devastated' - Team behind waterside pub to depart after 10 years
  1. 4 Shoplifter stole John Smith's beer as he 'fancied a drink'
  2. 5 Three arrested in Lowestoft on suspicion of drug offences
  3. 6 Where is the cheapest petrol and diesel in Waveney?
  4. 7 Drone photos capture first section of Lowestoft Gull Wing third crossing
  5. 8 How to claim the £150 council tax rebate
  6. 9 Buyers across the world interested in Kirkley home worth over £1.1 million
  7. 10 'Crucial provision' extended as demand continues to surge

Urging householders to "not deal with doorstep callers offering work on your home or garden, and never pay in cash", officers said: "Check that the tradesperson is from the company they say they are from and ask for quotes in writing.

"If you believe a doorstep crime is happening or about to happen call us on 0808 223 1133 or the police on 101 or 999 in an emergency."

Lowestoft News
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Beccles Road in Lowestoft.

Busy Lowestoft road to close for weekend

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Greater Than's Banksy recreation in London Road North, Lowestoft, was tagged with 'Team Robbo'.

Banksy recreation tagged as part of 2009 national graffiti feud

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A spate of purse thefts have been reported at shops in and around Lowestoft town centre during the p

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: Lowestoft roads where speed limits could be reduced

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Landlord Terrnce Baccus is selling one of his houses after a string of problems with tenants Byline

Investigations | Updated

'It was disgusting': Landlords say rogue renters make their lives hell

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon