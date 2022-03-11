Rogue traders' driveway cleaning scam targeting householders

Householders are being urged to beware of rogue traders following reports of a Lowestoft resident being targeted.

Suffolk Trading Standards said it had received details of a rogue trader "approaching properties in Lowestoft" earlier this week

Officers said that a trader had offered to clean a resident’s driveway, but after the householder refused an attempt was made to carry out the work.

A Suffolk Trading Standards spokesman said: "Beware of rogue traders!

"We have received a report of a trader approaching properties in Lowestoft offering to clean the driveways.

"At one property the resident declined the service but then found the trader carrying out the work without permission.

"The trader attempted to charge £650, but thankfully the resident stood their ground."

Urging householders to "not deal with doorstep callers offering work on your home or garden, and never pay in cash", officers said: "Check that the tradesperson is from the company they say they are from and ask for quotes in writing.

"If you believe a doorstep crime is happening or about to happen call us on 0808 223 1133 or the police on 101 or 999 in an emergency."