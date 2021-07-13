Roof rack and ladders stolen from white van
- Credit: Google Images
Thieves stole a roof rack, roof bars and ladders from a white van during an overnight theft.
Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of equipment from a van parked at the back of a home in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft
The equipment was stolen from a white VW van that had been parked on Ashburnham Way.
A police spokesman said: "Sometime overnight between 11pm on Sunday, July 11 and 8am on Monday, July 12, an unknown person or persons have removed a roof rack, roof bars and triple extension ladders from a white VW van.
"Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area or know who may be responsible?"
Information about this theft should be directed to Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/37857/21, via 101.
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.
