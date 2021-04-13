Royal Mail postboxes stolen from villages
- Credit: Google Maps
Two Royal Mail postboxes have been stolen from Suffolk villages.
Suffolk Police have appealed for witnesses following the thefts, and urged vigilance from members of the community.
A postbox near to St Margaret's Church on St Olaves Road, Herringfleet, was stolen sometime over the Easter weekend, between 11am on Saturday, April 3, and 2pm on Tuesday, April 6.
The theft followed an earlier incident on Kiln Lane in Stowlangtoft, where a George V Royal Mail postbox was cut from its base and removed sometime between 7pm on Sunday, March 28, and 7am on Monday, March 29.
Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference 15925/21 for Stowlangtoft or 17160/21 for Herringfleet.
You may also want to watch:
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Woman scared to leave her house after being closely followed by man
- 2 'Welcome back!' - Glasses raised as popular pub reopens
- 3 Woman punched on the ground after walking crutch was kicked away
- 4 Pub and restaurant group 'looking forward' to re-opening popular venues
- 5 'Innovative' new street light sparks interest on the coast
- 6 'A real buzz' hits Lowestoft as lockdown rules ease
- 7 Lowestoft mother spared jail after admitting cruelty to one-year-old son
- 8 Boy attacked by man in woodland in Lowestoft
- 9 Closing coastal footbridge will have 'devastating' impact, pub owner says
- 10 Road to be closed and traffic diverted for a week