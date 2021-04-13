News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Royal Mail postboxes stolen from villages

Reece Hanson

Published: 10:10 AM April 13, 2021   
A postbox was stolen from near St Margaret's Church, on St Olaves Road, Herringfleet.

A postbox was stolen from near St Margaret's Church, on St Olaves Road, Herringfleet. - Credit: Google Maps

Two Royal Mail postboxes have been stolen from Suffolk villages.

Suffolk Police have appealed for witnesses following the thefts, and urged vigilance from members of the community.

A postbox near to St Margaret's Church on St Olaves Road, Herringfleet, was stolen sometime over the Easter weekend, between 11am on Saturday, April 3, and 2pm on Tuesday, April 6.

A George V Royal Mail postbox was stolen from Kiln Lane, in Stowlandtoft.

A George V Royal Mail postbox was stolen from Kiln Lane, in Stowlandtoft. - Credit: Google Maps

The theft followed an earlier incident on Kiln Lane in Stowlangtoft, where a George V Royal Mail postbox was cut from its base and removed sometime between 7pm on Sunday, March 28, and 7am on Monday, March 29.

Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference 15925/21 for Stowlangtoft or 17160/21 for Herringfleet.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 




