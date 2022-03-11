Man jailed after Lowestoft stabbing

Police on the scene of the stabbing in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A 23-year-old man has been jailed after a stabbing in Lowestoft.

Ryan Page was sentenced for his role in an incident in the town's Yeovil Road near to East Coast College, when a fight broke out between a group of men late on the evening of Saturday, May 1, 2021.

During the violence, a 21-year-old man was hit on the back of the head with a glass bottle and suffered a single stab wound to the chest.

Police were called at 11.35pm by ambulance crews and the victim was initially taken to James Paget University Hospital, before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where his injuries were deemed to be life-threatening. His condition later stabilised.

Five men - all aged in their 20s - were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the early hours of the following morning.

They were taken to police stations in Great Yarmouth, Martlesham and Bury St Edmunds for questioning.

Four of the men were later released on police bail pending further enquiries and have since been told they will face no further police action.

The fifth man, Ryan Page of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a knife.

On Friday March 4, Page appeared at Ipswich Crown Court where he denied one charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent but pleaded guilty to the other offences.

He was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison for causing grievous bodily harm and 27 weeks’ imprisonment for possession of the bladed weapon, to be served concurrently.

Detective inspector Matt Adams of Suffolk police, said: “This assault and the level of injury inflicted has had a huge impact on the victim.

"He continues to make progress in his physical recovery but the mental and emotional distress for him has been significant.

“This sentence should service as a reminder that knife crime and violence will not be tolerated. If you know or suspect that someone is carrying a knife, please report it by calling 101 or anonymously on 0800 555 111. You might just save a life.”



