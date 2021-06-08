Man denies stabbing 21-year-old and possessing lock-knife
- Credit: Mick Howes
The trial of a 22-year-old who was arrested after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Lowestoft last month will take place in December.
Ryan Page, of no fixed address, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, June 8, for a plea and trial preparation.
He pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a lock-knife in St Peter’s Street, Lowestoft.
Emergency services were called to reports that a man had been stabbed near East Coast College in St Peter’s Street at around 11.35pm on May 1.
The 21-year-old victim had suffered a single stab wound and was initially taken to James Paget University Hospital, before being taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.
Page’s trial, which is expected to last three days, will get underway on December 13.
A further case management hearing will take place on October 11 and Page was remanded in custody.
