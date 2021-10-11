Trial date set for man accused of Lowestoft stabbing

Published: 11:47 AM October 11, 2021

A police cordon remains in place on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft following a stabbing. - Credit: Mick Howes

The trial of a 22-year-old who was arrested after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Lowestoft in May will take place in December.

Ryan Page, of no fixed address, has pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a lock-knife in St Peter’s Street, Lowestoft.

Emergency services were called to reports that a man had been stabbed in St Peter’s Street at around 11.35pm on May 1.

The 21-year-old victim had suffered a single stab wound and was initially taken to James Paget University Hospital, before being taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

A case management hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, October 11, heard that Page’s trial, which is expected to last three days, will get underway on December 13.

Page has been remanded in custody.