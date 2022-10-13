Warning of rogue traders targeting elderly people in Lowestoft

A warning has been issued about rogue traders in Lowestoft

Scammers are targeting elderly people living in Lowestoft by offering to carry out garden maintenance without completing all of the work agreed.

Suffolk County Council Trading Standards has issued a warning after rogue traders visited a number of properties in Lowestoft between October 5 and October 7.

The individuals allegedly took cash from the victims without carrying out the full job and failed to return.

Trading Standards always urges people to not buy at the doorstep and to not feel pressurised from salespeople offering one-off 'buy it now' low prices.

People are urged to report all doorstep callers to us via Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.