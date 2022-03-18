News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Drivers 'ignoring' school crossing patrols putting road users 'at risk'

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:38 PM March 18, 2022
St Peter’s Street Lowestoft police warning

Police have warned motorists to observe the school crossing patrol in the St Peter’s Street area of Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Motorists who fail to stop for school crossing patrols have been warned that they will be "dealt with robustly".

The warning comes from police and road safety officials after a number of recent incidents at school crossings in Lowestoft.

With drivers "ignoring" the school crossing patrols and "failing to stop when requested", police have said that that staff are now equipped with body cameras to catch the motorists.

A Lowestoft Police spokesman said: "Please can motorists ensure they observe the school crossing patrol in the St Peter’s Street area of Lowestoft.

"We’re aware of incidents where motorists are failing to stop when requested and ignoring the patrols.

"This is putting the staff and pedestrians and other road users at risk.

"The patrols are now wearing body worn video and all offences will be dealt with robustly."

With Suffolk Roadsafe urging motorists to respect school crossing patrol assistants, a spokesman for the board  said: "Please respect our school crossing patrols.

"They help pedestrians cross the road safely on the way to school."

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

