School sites targeted as vandals cause damage across Lowestoft

Fire crews and police attended Poplars Primary School in Lowestoft earlier this month to deal with a blaze on the roof. - Credit: Mick Howes

Two further school sites have been targeted by vandals during a recent criminal damage spree across Lowestoft.

After damage was caused during an arson attack at Poplars Primary School in St Margarets Road, Lowestoft earlier this month, two burglaries were reported at the Benjamin Britten Academy of Music and Mathematics on Blyford Road.

Police and firefighters responded following a deliberate blaze at Poplars Primary about 8.30pm on Sunday, October 3, which caused significant damage to the school roof that subsequently needs replacing.

Officers were also called to Lowestoft high school, Benjamin Britten, on Monday, October 18 following reports of two burglaries over the weekend of October 16/17.

Police said that suspects had entered "an outbuilding on two separate occasions" as a window was smashed with "food and drink items stolen, or thrown out of the window."

Investigations led to three 14-year-old boys from Lowestoft being arrested last Thursday, October 21, in connection with the incidents.

A police spokesman said: "They were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have been released on bail until November 12."

However, there has subsequently been reports of further criminal damage incidents over a weekend earlier this month.

Northfield St. Nicholas Primary Academy on St Margaret’s Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Staff and young children in the Early Years Foundation Stage Unit at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy were left "devastated" after the outdoor learning area was vandalised over the weekend of October 16/17.

A post on the Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy Facebook page said: "The EYFS team were really saddened to come to school on Monday morning to see their outdoor area had been vandalised over the weekend.

"The children were so devastated when they saw the state of their learning area.

"Fortunately, a neighbour reported the disturbance to the police and the group moved on.

"Unfortunately, we were not the only school targeted.

"We would urge you to please be vigilant and if you see any suspicious behaviour to let the school or police know immediately."

Police said that items were "knocked over" and "damage" was caused to storage boxes at the primary school site on St Margarets Road, Lowestoft.

In a separate incident, three "unknown individuals" were seen climbing fences at Poplars Primary School on St Margaret’s Road, Lowestoft at about 4pm on October 16.

A CCTV camera was pulled down and smashed, with "general mess caused" at the school site.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference numbers 37/58382/2 or 37/58065/21.