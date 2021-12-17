Fourth teen arrested after arson attack and burglaries at school sites

Fire crews attended Poplars School last night to deal with the blaze on the roof. - Credit: Mick Howes

A 16-year-old boy has become the fourth teenager to be arrested in connection with an arson attack at a primary school and burglaries at a high school.

Investigations are continuing in connection with these incidents as well as other school sites that have been targeted by vandals during a recent criminal damage spree across Lowestoft.

Three teenage boys were arrested in October following incidents at two schools in the town.

After damage was caused during an arson attack at Poplars Primary School in St Margarets Road, Lowestoft, on Sunday, October 3, two burglaries were reported at the Benjamin Britten Academy of Music and Mathematics on Blyford Road over the weekend of October 16/17.

Police and firefighters responded following a deliberate blaze at Poplars Primary about 8.30pm on October 3, which caused significant damage to the school roof that now needs replacing.

Officers were also called to Benjamin Britten after suspects entered "an outbuilding on two separate occasions" and smashed a window with "food and drink items stolen, or thrown out of the window".

Investigations led to three 14-year-old boys from Lowestoft being arrested on October 21, in connection with the incidents.

They were later released and a police spokesman said: "All three boys have been released under investigation pending further enquiries."

Police also arrested a 16-year-old boy on November 24, and he has since been "released under investigation."

In a separate incident, three "unknown individuals" were seen climbing fences at Poplars Primary School on St Margaret’s Road, Lowestoft, at about 4pm on October 16.

A CCTV camera was pulled down and smashed, with "general mess caused" at the school site.

Police said witnesses are being sought as investigations continue.

Staff and young children in the Early Years Foundation Stage Unit at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy were left "devastated" after the outdoor learning area was vandalised over the weekend of October 16/17.

Police said that items were "knocked over" and "damage" was caused to a few storage boxes at the primary school site on St Margarets Road, Lowestoft.

Information to Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference numbers 37/58065/21 or 37/58382/2.