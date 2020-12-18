Scooter stolen in latest overnight theft

Published: 12:45 PM December 18, 2020

Police are seeking information after a scooter was stolen from Seago Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A scooter was stolen by thieves during an overnight raid.

Police are seeking witnesses following the theft of the scooter in Lowestoft - a week after a car had been stolen from the same road.

Information is being sought after the black Neco Alexone 125cc scooter, registration AP19SUV, was stolen from Seago Street in Lowestoft.

Police said it happened at some time between 6.30pm on Wednesday, December 16 and 8.30am on Thursday, December 17.

It comes a week after a grey Seat Ibiza car had been stolen from Seago Street in Lowestoft during a theft that happened between 4pm on Wednesday, December 9 and 11am on Thursday, December 10.

If you noticed any unusual activity nearby or have any information about this scooter theft, contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/73064/20 via 101 or visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org