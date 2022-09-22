Search for man after victim sworn at in 'dog biting incident'

The man police are looking to speak to in connection with the public order incident - Credit: Lowestoft police

Police are searching for a man in connection with a disturbance which saw a dog walker sworn at.

The incident happened on Pakefield beach at 10am on Sunday, September 4, and saw a dog walker sworn at in a "nasty" way after a man walking past accused their dog of biting them.

Following the incident, police have released a photograph of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the public order offence.

Anyone who recognises the man or who has information regarding the incident should make contact with Lowestoft police on 101 or online at www.suffolk.police.uk quoting crime reference number 37/57433/22.