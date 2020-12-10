Appeal after car stolen in overnight theft

Published: 1:55 PM December 10, 2020

Information is being sought after a grey Seat Ibiza was stolen from Seago Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A Seat Ibiza was stolen by thieves during an overnight raid.

Police are seeking witnesses following the theft of the car in Lowestoft.

Information is being sought after the grey Ibiza, registration AO69 FVT, was stolen from Seago Street in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said it was stolen between 4pm on Wednesday, December 9 and 11am on Thursday, December 10.

If you noticed any unusual activity nearby or have any information about this car theft, contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/71442/20 via 101 or visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org