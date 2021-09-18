Man hands himself into police after firearms incident in Lowestoft
- Credit: Mick Howes
A second man has been arrested in relation to an incident in Lowestoft which saw a main road closed for hours.
Police attended a scene in the London Road South area at 10.40am on Saturday, September 18, as part of enquiries into an investigation.
The road was closed until the afternoon, and a 38-year-old man was arrested at roughly 1.45pm on suspicion of firearm offences and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.
Shortly afterwards London Road South was reopened, however officers remained in attendance while looking for a second suspect.
At 2.50pm, a 37-year-old man handed himself in to police at Lowestoft police station and was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.
He has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
No one was injured and police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.
Most Read
- 1 Historic Lowestoft pub transformed as new seafood restaurant opens
- 2 Man arrested on suspicion of firearms offences in Lowestoft
- 3 Major Lowestoft road partially closed due to police incident
- 4 A47 set for two weeks of roadworks from Monday
- 5 A146 closed after crash near Worlingham
- 6 Smokehouse welcomes arrival of new fish smoking kiln - by crane
- 7 Unique 'upside down' home with panoramic views is for sale
- 8 Confiscation hearing adjourned for North sea jet ski drug smugglers
- 9 Man, 45, jailed for Lowestoft burglaries
- 10 Man hit with club and struck with knife in Lowestoft assault
Armed officers have been stood down, however police remain on the scene at London Road South as enquiries continue.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting CAD 123 of September 18 on 101.
People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.