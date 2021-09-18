Man hands himself into police after firearms incident in Lowestoft

Published: 5:22 PM September 18, 2021 Updated: 5:39 PM September 18, 2021

The scene on London Road South in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A second man has been arrested in relation to an incident in Lowestoft which saw a main road closed for hours.

Police attended a scene in the London Road South area at 10.40am on Saturday, September 18, as part of enquiries into an investigation.

The road was closed until the afternoon, and a 38-year-old man was arrested at roughly 1.45pm on suspicion of firearm offences and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

Shortly afterwards London Road South was reopened, however officers remained in attendance while looking for a second suspect.

At 2.50pm, a 37-year-old man handed himself in to police at Lowestoft police station and was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

He has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

No one was injured and police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Armed officers have been stood down, however police remain on the scene at London Road South as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting CAD 123 of September 18 on 101.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.