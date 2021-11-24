Man rebailed following serious sexual assault on teen in Lowestoft

Investigations are continuing in connection with a serious sexual assault in Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

Investigations are continuing after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Lowestoft.

A man in his 20s has had his bail period extended after he was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in connection with the incident.

Inquiries are "ongoing" after police received a report of a serious sexual assault in Lowestoft, which happened at some point between 3pm and 4pm on Thursday, October 28.

After the incident, a police spokesman said: "A 17-year-old girl and a man in his 20s, who are known to each other, had arranged to meet and were walking together along a footpath near Gunton Hall.

"An allegation of sexual assault has subsequently been reported to police and officers are now appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of the woodland path around the times stated who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, to come forward as they may have information to assist with the investigation."

A man in his 20s was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident and, after being released on bail pending further inquiries, he reported to police on Tuesday, November 23.

A police spokesman confirmed he has been rebailed until January 28.

Information to Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/60627/21, on 101.