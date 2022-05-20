Power tools stolen after shed broken into overnight

A shed at a home on Carlton Square, Carlton Colville in Lowestoft was broken into. - Credit: Google Images

Burglars stole several power tools after breaking in to a shed at a home in Carlton Colville.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the shed burglary in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The shed at a home in Carlton Square was forced open at some time between 7pm on Wednesday, May 18 and 9.30am on Thursday, May 19.

"Several power tools were stolen.

"Can you help?"

If you noticed any unusual activity nearby during these times or have any information about this burglary, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/30538/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.