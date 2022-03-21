Apollo road bike stolen after burglars break into shed

A shed at a home on Oxford Road, Lowestoft was broken into. - Credit: Google Images

Burglars stolen an Apollo road bike after breaking into a shed over the weekend.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the shed burglary as a home in Lowestoft was targeted.

A police spokesman said: "The shed at a home in Oxford Road was broken into sometime between 5.30pm on Saturday, March 19 and 7am on Sunday, March 20 after a lock was forced off.

"A blue Apollo road bicycle was stolen from inside.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this burglary, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/16637/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.