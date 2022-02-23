Fishing equipment, bike and cans of lager stolen in shed break-ins

Sheds at homes on Old Lane in Corton, near Lowestoft were targeted in weekend break-ins. - Credit: Google Images

A Hybrid mountain bike, fishing equipment and lager were all stolen as sheds and a garage at homes in Corton were targeted during a spate of break-ins.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the burglaries of sheds and a garage in Corton, near Lowestoft over recent days.

A garage at a home on Manor Park Road was broken into sometime between 4pm on Friday, February 18 and 12.45pm on Sunday, February 20 with fishing equipment stolen from within.

Fishing equipment was also stolen as burglars broke into a shed and a summer house in the garden of a home on Old Lane, Corton between 5.30pm on February 18 and 8am on Saturday, February 19.

Two sheds at another home on Old Lane were entered with padlocks damaged between 11pm on Friday and 2am on Saturday but nothing was stolen.

A grey and black Hybrid mountain bike, fishing equipment and several cans of lager were stolen from a workshop in the garden of a home on Old Lane between 11pm on Friday and 8am on Saturday.

Information to Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference numbers 10761/22, 10564/22, 10585/22 or 10634/22 on 101.