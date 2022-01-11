News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Drill stolen as shed and garage targeted in Lowestoft break ins

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:20 AM January 11, 2022
Garage shed home in Oulton Road, Oulton Lowestoft broken into

A garage and a shed at a home in Oulton Road, Oulton in Lowestoft was broken into. - Credit: Google Images

A fresh warning has been issued to householders to ensure that their sheds and garages are secure after a drill was stolen in a burglary.

Police are seeking information and are appealing for witnesses after the daytime burglary in Oulton, Lowestoft.

Before Christmas, officers urged residents to review the security for their outbuildings, sheds and garages after a spate of burglaries in the town.

Now, police have issued a further warning to take security steps after the shed and garage burglary in Lowestoft.

A garage and a shed at a home in Oulton Road was broken into at sometime between 7am and 4pm on Friday, January 7.

"A Black and Decker drill was stolen.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/1415/22 on 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Most Read

  1. 1 Lowestoft's third crossing development revealed in new photos
  2. 2 Man and woman arrested as cash and drugs seized in raid
  3. 3 Man arrested after police chase ends in crash near seafront
  1. 4 Hunt for wanted man from Lowestoft
  2. 5 Three people temporarily rehomed after early morning flat fire
  3. 6 How has Lowestoft changed over the last decade?
  4. 7 Flats evacuated after cable fire left building 'unsafe'
  5. 8 Investigations continue after burglars snatch jewellery from bedroom
  6. 9 Community-spirited residents ‘flabbergasted’ to raise more than £2,000 for charity
  7. 10 Delays warning as road in Reydon is closed
Oulton Broad News
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Fighting Cocks in Lowestoft is due to be closed but locals, regulars and staff are fighting to k

'We will fight for this' - Anger over sudden closure of 1930s Lowestoft pub

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
East Anglian Air Ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance

Air ambulance responds after man in his 40s suffers emergency in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
emma boakes

Woman's health tips after incredible body transformation

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The footpath and cycle path known as The Trams in Lowestoft, forms part of the Great Eastern Linear

Man robbed of cash, phone and passport after being forced behind trees

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon