Drill stolen as shed and garage targeted in Lowestoft break ins

A fresh warning has been issued to householders to ensure that their sheds and garages are secure after a drill was stolen in a burglary.

Police are seeking information and are appealing for witnesses after the daytime burglary in Oulton, Lowestoft.

Before Christmas, officers urged residents to review the security for their outbuildings, sheds and garages after a spate of burglaries in the town.

Now, police have issued a further warning to take security steps after the shed and garage burglary in Lowestoft.

A garage and a shed at a home in Oulton Road was broken into at sometime between 7am and 4pm on Friday, January 7.

"A Black and Decker drill was stolen.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/1415/22 on 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.