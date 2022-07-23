Skoda stolen from car park in overnight theft

The estate car was stolen from a car park near Church Road in Kessingland. - Credit: Google Images

A silver Skoda Octavia was stolen from a car park in an overnight theft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of a car in Kessingland, near Lowestoft.

The silver Skoda Octavia estate car, registration FE63 XEV, was stolen from a car park near Church Road in Kessingland sometime between 5.20pm on Thursday, July 21 and 8am on Friday, July 22.

A police spokesman said: "Can you help?"

Anyone who saw the car being taken or those who have any information about the theft should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/46580/22 via 101.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.