TV stolen from bedroom as home targeted in broad daylight

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:52 PM July 19, 2022
A home on Harebell Way was targeted by burglars.

A home on Harebell Way was targeted by burglars. - Credit: Google Images

Burglars stole a television from a home during an incident in broad daylight.

Detectives have issued an appeal for witnesses or information in connection with a burglary as a home in Carlton Colville was targeted.

Police said a home on Harebell Way, Carlton Colville in Lowestoft was burgled on Sunday, July 17.

A police spokesman said: "The home in Harebell Way was entered sometime during daylight hours between 8am and 4.15pm.

"A 43in green Sky TV was stolen from a bedroom.

"Can you help?"

If you saw anything or anyone acting suspiciously around these times, or if you have any information about this burglary, please contact Lowestoft CID Team 1 quoting crime reference number 37/45398/22 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

