'Pointless destruction' - Garden furniture thrown into park's pond
- Credit: Ken Chambu
Garden furniture was damaged and thrown into a park pond in Lowestoft.
Calls have been made for the area to be locked at night after the incident, which happened sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.
Ken Chambu, who lives near the park, said: "Seeing that upset me. It's uncalled for and it's not needed.
"I thought that sort of pointless destruction would have died out years ago."
Mr Chambu has lived in the surrounding area for a year and this is the first time he has come across damage in Sparrow's Nest Park.
"We had a few similar problems in Ness Park, but that seems to have been sorted now," Mr Chambu said.
"My personal opinion is that the council should put gates on Sparrow's Nest and lock them at night.
"It is upsetting."
Most Read
- 1 Watch - Moment dangerous tree felled as busy road closed
- 2 'Pointless destruction' - Garden furniture thrown into park's pond
- 3 Two charged in connection with supplying crack cocaine and heroin
- 4 Post Office branch prepares for reopening after 9 month closure
- 5 School term dates cause problems for Suffolk-Norfolk border families
- 6 Lord and Lady Somerleyton re-launch luxury private members club
- 7 Drug dealer with £50,000 of cannabis must pay back £1
- 8 Arson-hit shelter rebuilt after two years
- 9 Man arrested following fight after England's Euros win over Germany
- 10 Man 'besotted' with barmaid breaches court order banning him from contact
Lowestoft police are looking for information about the people responsible.
If you have any information regarding this matter please contact PC1416 Pallett at Lowestoft Police Station on 101 quoting crime number 37/35755/21.