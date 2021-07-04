'Pointless destruction' - Garden furniture thrown into park's pond

Published: 12:20 PM July 4, 2021 Updated: 1:50 PM July 4, 2021

The ornamental pond full of damaged furniture and bins. - Credit: Ken Chambu

Garden furniture was damaged and thrown into a park pond in Lowestoft.

Calls have been made for the area to be locked at night after the incident, which happened sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Ken Chambu, who lives near the park, said: "Seeing that upset me. It's uncalled for and it's not needed.

"I thought that sort of pointless destruction would have died out years ago."

Mr Chambu has lived in the surrounding area for a year and this is the first time he has come across damage in Sparrow's Nest Park.

"We had a few similar problems in Ness Park, but that seems to have been sorted now," Mr Chambu said.

"My personal opinion is that the council should put gates on Sparrow's Nest and lock them at night.

"It is upsetting."

Lowestoft police are looking for information about the people responsible.

If you have any information regarding this matter please contact PC1416 Pallett at Lowestoft Police Station on 101 quoting crime number 37/35755/21.

A parasol from the nearby seating area after being thrown into the ornamental pond at Sparrow's Nest Park, Lowestoft. - Credit: Ken Chambu

Broken furniture in the ornamental pond at Sparrow's Nest Park, Lowestoft. - Credit: Ken Chambu

A broken garden pot by the stairs in Sparrow's Nest Park, Lowestoft. - Credit: Ken Chambu