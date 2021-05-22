Warning to motorbike owners after fresh spate of thefts

Live

Published: 12:26 PM May 22, 2021

Police have issued a further warning to motorbike, moped and scooter riders after a spate of thefts in a coastal town.

After a number of thefts were reported in March, officers linked incidents around Lowestoft as they urged owners to be vigilant about security and to report any suspicious activity.

Now, following a further spate of moped thefts in the area, Lowestoft police have reassured locals that the Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating.

A post on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page said: "Two males were arrested in April and some stolen mopeds were recovered.

"We are continuing to investigate further offences but would ask the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour, and for moped/motorbike owners to take further security precautions with regards to their property."

If you have information about the incidents please contact the Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting crime reference number 37/15082/21, on 101.