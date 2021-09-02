Bottles of alcohol and cigarettes stolen in burglaries in Lowestoft

Published: 2:52 PM September 2, 2021

One Stop in Lowestoft was closed on Thursday morning following an attempted break-in. - Credit: Google Maps

Bottles of alcohol, cigarettes and cash were stolen in a spate of convenience store burglaries in Lowestoft.

Police are appealing for information following a number of burglaries and attempted burglaries at businesses across the town.

Officers were called to Westwood Avenue at around 2:50am on Thursday, September 2 to reports of an attempted burglary in progress.

The suspects, believed to be three males, attempted to force entry into the One Stop shop but were disturbed by an occupant upstairs.

They left the scene in a black BMW without gaining access, however damage was caused to the shutters and door.

Police are linking the incident with a burglary at Darsham Service Station in Main Road at around 9:45pm on Wednesday, September 1.

Three suspects forced entry to the premises, which activated the burglar alarm, and stole multiple bottles of spirits.

A black BMW was seen in the area around the time of the offence.

Detectives are also conducting enquiries following two further incidents which occurred in Lowestoft in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, September 2, and are keeping an open mind as to whether these are also connected.

The first incident took place shortly before 1:10am, at the Premier Shop in Bridge Road.

The shutter was damaged and the front door smashed, and alcohol, cigarettes and cash were stolen.

The second incident was an attempted break-in at Smith’s Convenience Store in Rotterdam Road.

At 3:55am, two males attempted to force entry via the front door, which activated the burglar alarm, and they fled the scene.

Anyone with information should contact East CID at Suffolk Police quoting the crime reference number 37/48337/21.

You can do this via the website, http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or email, EastCID@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or call 101.



