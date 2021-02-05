Police warning after spate of van thefts over same night

Published: 3:00 PM February 5, 2021

Princes Road is just one of the areas where a work van was targeted. - Credit: Google Maps

Police have issued a warning after a spate of van thefts in Lowestoft which all happened on the same night.

The first took place in Princes Road in Lowestoft on Thursday, February 4, where the victim had his work van, a black Citroen Berlingo, parked up overnight and had a window smashed with various carpentry tools taken from the vehicle (37/5865/21).

At some point overnight between Wednesday, February 3 and Thursday, February 4 on Roydon Way a Ford transit van had its lock broken but nothing was stolen 37/5847/21.

While on Fastolf Close overnight between Wednesday, February 3 and Thursday, February 4 a white Ford transit had a window smashed and a search of the glove box was done with nothing stolen 37/5847/21.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incidents and anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour should contact Lowestoft police, quoting the relevant crime number.