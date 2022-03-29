Food stolen and damage caused during spate of shed burglaries

An outbuilding at a home on Station Road, Corton was broken into with food stolen from a freezer. - Credit: Google Images

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after a spate of shed burglaries.

The offences happened in Corton, near Lowestoft, between Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27.

Damage was caused as sheds at a home on Wiggs Way were targeted between 8.30am on Saturday and 10.30am on Sunday. Entry was gained to one shed and a padlock was forced off a lock to another, although nothing was stolen.

The padlocks were cut off two sheds at homes on Colman Road, but while nothing was stolen fence panels were damaged between 6pm on Saturday and 9am Sunday.

Garden sheds at a home on Station Road were broken into between 3pm Saturday and 9am Sunday, and while nothing was stolen from within, an outbuilding was also broken into with food stolen from a freezer.

An intruder was disturbed after a shed window was smashed and an alarm was activated at property on Church Lane between 11am on Saturday and 10.30am on Sunday.

Call Lowestoft police on 101.