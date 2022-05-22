News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Motorists stopped for speeding during enforcement checks

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:21 PM May 22, 2022
Speed checks were carried out on Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft.

Speed checks were carried out on Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Police Facebook

A series of speed checks have been carried out on three busy stretches of road in the Lowestoft area.

With concerns raised recently about vehicles speeding in areas of the town, officers from the east Kestrel team swooped on Lowestoft on Saturday evening (May 21) to conduct enforcement checks.

The Neighbourhood Crime Proactive team – or Kestrel team – is dedicated to tackling criminal and anti-social behaviour challenges that emerge in a particular area.

The checks led to several Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) being handed out to drivers for excess speed.

A Lowestoft police spokesman said: "Speed enforcement carried out in Lowestoft last night by Sgt Wenden of the Kestrel Team.

"Areas checked were London Road in Pakefield, Victoria Road and Tom Crisp Way.

"Several TOR’s were issued to drivers for excess speed."







Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

A home in Lowestoft in need of some TLC will go up for sale at auction in June

Chance of a bargain as home goes under the hammer for £60,000

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Members of RANS point to the anti-social behaviour motorists Gateway Retail Park Lowestoft

Suffolk Constabulary

Retail park nuisance drivers cause misery with 'revving and noisy exhausts'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
rhiannon clarke

New hair salon opens up with its very own puppy on the premises

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Vision for the Battery Green area of Lowestoft.

East Suffolk Council

Artist's impression gives glimpse of how £14.7m Cultural Quarter could look

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon