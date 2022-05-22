Motorists stopped for speeding during enforcement checks

Speed checks were carried out on Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Police Facebook

A series of speed checks have been carried out on three busy stretches of road in the Lowestoft area.

With concerns raised recently about vehicles speeding in areas of the town, officers from the east Kestrel team swooped on Lowestoft on Saturday evening (May 21) to conduct enforcement checks.

The Neighbourhood Crime Proactive team – or Kestrel team – is dedicated to tackling criminal and anti-social behaviour challenges that emerge in a particular area.

The checks led to several Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) being handed out to drivers for excess speed.

A Lowestoft police spokesman said: "Speed enforcement carried out in Lowestoft last night by Sgt Wenden of the Kestrel Team.

"Areas checked were London Road in Pakefield, Victoria Road and Tom Crisp Way.

"Several TOR’s were issued to drivers for excess speed."























