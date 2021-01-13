Man stabbed in late night brawl 'making reasonable progress'

Published: 9:57 AM January 13, 2021

A man was stabbed on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Jasper King - Credit: Archant

A teenager who was stabbed in the leg following a late night brawl is making "reasonable progress" in recovering from his injuries.

Police investigations are continuing as four teenagers remain on bail in connection with the stabbing in Lowestoft.

The man in his late teens was stabbed in the leg following a brawl, which involved a group of people on St Peter’s Street, Lowestoft at 10.40pm on Tuesday, October 13.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a stabbing outside the former Boots pharmacy on St Peter’s Street, with four teenagers later arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The four teenagers, who have twice had their bail periods extended, are due to answer bail in the coming weeks as inquiries continue.

You may also want to watch:

The injured man was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for treatment, and was later transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital in a stable condition.

His injuries were not life threatening.

A police spokesman said: "The victim is making reasonable progress."



