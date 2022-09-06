Two men charged with theft after steaks stolen from M&S

Two men have been charged with theft after a number of steaks were stolen - Credit: PA

Two men have been charged with theft after a number of steaks were stolen from an M&S store in Lowestoft.

Police said the meat had been taken by two offenders who left Marks and Spencer in London Road North, on Sunday (September 4) without paying.

Two men were later arrested on September 4 and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

Ashley Gray, 38, from London Road South, Lowestoft, was subsequently charged with theft from a shop and bailed to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on October 19.

John Dare, of no fixed abode but from the Lowestoft area, was also charged with theft from a shop and bailed to appear at Lowestoft Magistrates' Court on October 19.