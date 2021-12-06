News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Investigations ongoing after stolen moped involved in crash

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:42 PM December 6, 2021
Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft, where a 15-year-old boy was assaulted. Picture: Google

Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft, where a 15-year-old boy was assaulted. Picture: Google - Credit: Archant

Police investigations are continuing after a moped was stolen from the driveway of a home and later involved in a crash.

A 15-year-old boy from Lowestoft was arrested on suspicion of theft in connection with the incident, which happened in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft on June 15.

A red Honda moped was stolen from a home on Beccles Road, Carlton Colville between 8am and 12.30pm.

It was later involved in a crash with a Renault Megane car on Tom Crisp Way just before 5pm.

One of the riders of the moped fled the scene while the other rider - a teenage boy - suffered a broken leg and was taken to hospital.

A 15-year-old boy from Lowestoft was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and later released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Now, almost six months on, a police spokesman said that the teenager remains "released under investigation" with inquiries "ongoing"

Most Read

  1. 1 Victorian theme attracts hundreds for town's festivities
  2. 2 Hundreds sign petition to fix closed Suffolk road as MP visits site
  3. 3 Roadworks to know about in Lowestoft this week
  1. 4 Man charged and two arrested after victim hit with knife in assault
  2. 5 Man 'remains under investigation' after car crashed into home
  3. 6 Man involved in the supply of ecstasy could be jailed
  4. 7 'Incredibly proud': Coastal college manager one of 50 to receive royal recognition
  5. 8 The best fossil hunting spots across East Anglia
  6. 9 67-year-old Lowestoft drug dealer found with £200,000 of cocaine jailed
  7. 10 New homes earmarked for former offices near town centre

Information to Lowestoft Police, quoting crime reference 31755/21, on 101.

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

large fight

Man arrested in connection with Lowestoft assault

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Police

Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Lowestoft

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Police will be carrying out 'sweeps' for weapons as part of Operation Sceptre.

Teenager arrested on suspicion of arson after Lowestoft fire

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
mel buck

Fire officer to step down after 17 years of service for new role

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon