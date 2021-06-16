Teen escapes after stolen moped is involved in crash

Published: 3:53 PM June 16, 2021

A stolen moped and a Renault Megane was involved in a crash on Tom Crisp Way, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A moped stolen from the driveway of a home was later involved in a crash in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses after a red Honda moped was stolen from the driveway of a home on Beccles Road, Carlton Colville between 8am and 12.30pm on Tuesday, June 15.

The moped, registration AU67 PXB, was later spotted in the Pakefield area, before it was involved in a crash with a car on Tom Crisp Way.

A police spokesman said: "At about 4.50pm, the moped was located being ridden by two boys in the Stradbroke Road area.

"The vehicle failed to stop for police and drove off. Officers did not pursue the vehicle."

You may also want to watch:

At 4.54pm, police received reports of a crash on Tom Crisp Way, involving the stolen moped and a Renault Megane car.

Police said that "one of the riders of the moped fled the scene" while the other rider - a teenage boy - suffered a broken leg and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Information to Lowestoft Police, quoting crime reference 31755/21, on 101 or email Matthew.Johnson2@suffolk.police.uk