Two mopeds found abandoned in Lowestoft

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:22 PM October 5, 2021   
The bike's ignition and plastic surround was found broken and left on a footpath on Lime Avenue.

A couple of stolen mopeds have been discovered in Lowestoft.

Dog walkers found an abandoned bike close to Lime Avenue, Oulton Broad, where work on new housing is currently taking place.

After a picture of the moped was shared on a community Facebook page, Nicola Davey, who lives in Oulton Broad, recognised it to be her son's missing vehicle.

She said: "I got up this morning to make sure he was ready for work and happened to look out of the window to discover his bike wasn't there.

"I'm not sure how they got away because I definitely would have heard it had they managed to start the bike."

After tracking the moped down, Ms Davey discovered the bike's ignition and plastic surround to be broken and left on a footpath on Lime Avenue.

Dog walkers found an abandoned bike close to Lime Avenue, Oulton Broad, where work on new housing is being undertaken.

"It's frustrating as it means I will now have to work weekends so I can take my children to work during the week," she said.

Elsewhere in the town, another moped was found abandoned in an alleyway at the bottom of Worthing Road.

Both incidents have been reported to the police and investigations are ongoing.

