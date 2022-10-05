News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Stolen vehicle from London found outside Lowestoft park

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:57 AM October 5, 2022
A stolen vehicle was found outside Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad - Credit: PA

A vehicle stolen from London has been found outside a Lowestoft park.

Lowestoft Police thanked a member of the public for locating the stolen vehicle in Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad on Tuesday (October 4).

The Met Police are dealing with the incident.

It comes after a busy day for Lowestoft Police after a man was arrested in connection with possession of class A drugs and taken in to custody.

Two people were also arrested in separate locations for failing to appear after warrants were issued and were both taken in to custody to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

A vehicle was stopped in Oulton Broad and the driver was found to have no licence. 

Officers confirmed the vehicle was seized and the driver was dealt with for the offences.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon