Warning to Suffolk homeowners of scam phone calls from water company
- Credit: Archant
People are being warned after a Suffolk resident received a scam call from someone claiming to be from their water company.
The fraudster, who spoke to a Lowestoft resident, claimed they had overpaid their water account and needed their bank details to be able to refund them.
In a statement on its Facebook page, Suffolk Trading Standards said: "The caller was very persistent, offering to wait until the resident got their bank statement or bank card.
"Thankfully the resident was suspicious of the call and refused to give them their financial details, demanding that they send a cheque with the overpayment.
"They then hung up.
"If you receive a similar call, please hang up and do not provide the caller with any personal details."
Anglian Water can be reached on 03457 145 145. Their customer contact staff will be able to check and make sure any telephone call, doorstep call or email are genuine and will be able to advise you on billing.
If you have given a scammer any financial information, please contact your bank immediately.
Report all scam calls to us via Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.