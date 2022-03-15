Popular pub has windows smashed by vandals days before its closure

The Commodore pub in Oulton Broad, Suffolk, had several of its windows smashed by vandals. - Credit: Adam Vass

The team behind a popular pub have told of their “disappointment” after their windows were smashed by vandals.

The Commodore pub in Oulton Broad, Suffolk, had several of its windows smashed by vandals. - Credit: Adam Vass

The attack is believed to have taken place at the Commodore in Oulton Broad between 11pm on Monday, March 14 and 6am on Tuesday, March 15.

The suspect(s) targeted the windows overlooking the water and out of the eyeline of the pub's CCTV cameras.

The incident has since been reported to the police.

The Commodore pub in Oulton Broad, Suffolk, had several of its windows smashed by vandals. - Credit: Adam Vass

It comes during the pub's last week operating under Moss and Co.

After Saturday, March 19, The Commodore will close for renovations and will reopen under new management.

Adam Vass, Moss and Co's operations director said it was upsetting for the staff.

"It's just mindless vandalism," he said.

The Commodore pub in Oulton Broad, Suffolk, had several of its windows smashed by vandals. - Credit: Adam Vass

"Our iconic views are lost because the windows have been smashed.

"It's very upsetting and disappointing. Especially for the staff because it's their last week.

"Some have been there for ten years. This is not the way the wanted to leave. Why would someone feel the need to do that?"

Despite what happened, Mr Vass says he hopes the incident will encourage more people to come and show their support on Saturday and bid farewell to the team.

The Commodore pub in Oulton Broad, Suffolk, had several of its windows smashed by vandals. - Credit: Adam Vass



