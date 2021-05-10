News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Police plea after scooter stolen from town centre

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 4:16 PM May 10, 2021   
The Yamaha NXC 125 Cygnus stolen from Lowestoft's High Street over the weekend.

The Yamaha NXC 125 Cygnus stolen from Lowestoft's High Street over the weekend. - Credit: Suffolk Police

A scooter was stolen from Lowestoft town centre over the weekend, with police appealing to find its whereabouts.

The Yamaha NXC 125 Cygnus was parked and stolen from outside an address in High Street between 11pm on Saturday, May 8, and 1pm on Sunday, May 9.

Suffolk Police have appealed for witnesses in a bid to reunite the scooter with its owner.

Officers have urged anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area during that time, or who has knowledge about the scooter's whereabouts, is urged to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/23837/21, or email Benjamin.Alder@Suffolk.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The incident is the latest theft of a scooter in recent weeks, after a £5,000 Lambretta scotter was stolen from a garden shed in the town, before being found shortly afterwards burned out.

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police cordon remains in place on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft following a stabbing on Saturday evening

Man, 22, charged over stabbing as victim remains 'critical'

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The former Newlands Country House hotel in Halesworth Road, Reydon,

Housing

See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Ling at the Everitt Park Café and Bar.

New owners of popular park café set out vision for 'beautiful' venue

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The former Lowestoft Electrical store building. Picture: Mick Howes

Empty town centre store sells ahead of auction

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon