Police plea after scooter stolen from town centre

Published: 4:16 PM May 10, 2021

The Yamaha NXC 125 Cygnus stolen from Lowestoft's High Street over the weekend. - Credit: Suffolk Police

A scooter was stolen from Lowestoft town centre over the weekend, with police appealing to find its whereabouts.

The Yamaha NXC 125 Cygnus was parked and stolen from outside an address in High Street between 11pm on Saturday, May 8, and 1pm on Sunday, May 9.

Suffolk Police have appealed for witnesses in a bid to reunite the scooter with its owner.

Officers have urged anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area during that time, or who has knowledge about the scooter's whereabouts, is urged to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/23837/21, or email Benjamin.Alder@Suffolk.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The incident is the latest theft of a scooter in recent weeks, after a £5,000 Lambretta scotter was stolen from a garden shed in the town, before being found shortly afterwards burned out.