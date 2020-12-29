Police investigating arson attack after Peugeot set alight

Published: 2:32 PM December 29, 2020

A parked car was set alight in Lowestoft during the night earlier this month.

Suffolk Police have appealed for witnesses or information after the suspected arson attack, which took place at approximately 10.50pm on Friday, December 18.

The car, a grey Peugeot 306, had been parked in Norwich Road at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the attack, or who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around the time of the incident, is urged to contact officers at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/3333/20, or email christian.meen@suffolk.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org