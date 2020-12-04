Suspected counterfeit cigarettes seized from Lowestoft business
- Credit: Suffolk Police
A man has been arrested after suspected counterfeit cigarettes were seized from a Lowestoft business this morning.
Officers from Suffolk Police visited the business on London Road South, at the corner of Windsor Road, around 9am on Friday, December 4.
Cigarettes and tobacco were seized by the Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood team.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "Officers recovered a quantity of boxes containing suspected counterfeit cigarettes without excise duty being paid."
A 38-year-old man was arrested and taken to the Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre following the visit, where he remains for questioning.
The store had been empty for a number of months since the closure of the short-lived Lowestoft Butchers in June 2019.
The butchers was ordered to close around three weeks after opening after an inspection by East Suffolk Council found it was trading without registration as a food business, while a food hygiene review raised significant concerns.
