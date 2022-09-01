News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Can you solve the case? Police to host cyber security escape room

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 8:00 AM September 1, 2022
police

Suffolk Police are raising awareness of cyber security - Credit: Suffolk Police

Suffolk Police will challenge people to take on their very own escape room later this month.

Officers are hosting a number of events to raise awareness of cyber security, including through an hour-long escape room where teams of up to four people step into the shoes of a detective and race against time to solve the case.

The escape room is a national Cyber Protect product developed by the Met Police to allow participants to learn about password security, digital hygiene, phishing, digital footprint and social engineering.

The free event will take place at Lowestoft Library on September 17, and will form part a pilot of the scheme, with officers hoping to continue throughout Suffolk and Norfolk.

It must be booked by contacting the library in advance.

On Tuesday, September 6, officers will also be at the library from 10am to answer questions from members of the public about cyber security, before a talk on cyber awareness and online scams will take place at 2pm in the Britten Room.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

xxx_amywoolston_lowestoft_aug22

Suffolk Live News

Woman, 31, missing from Lowestoft

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
HMM Stockholm spotted at anchor off Lowestoft and Southwold.

Live

One of the world's largest cargo ships anchors off coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
the convoy heading past on the A47 after leaving Norwich.

Suffolk Constabulary | Gallery

Crowds turn out for return of 'phenomenal' truck convoy

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Chedgrave Road Lowestoft

Suffolk Highways

Roads to close for two months for reconstruction works

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon