Can you solve the case? Police to host cyber security escape room

Suffolk Police will challenge people to take on their very own escape room later this month.

Officers are hosting a number of events to raise awareness of cyber security, including through an hour-long escape room where teams of up to four people step into the shoes of a detective and race against time to solve the case.

The escape room is a national Cyber Protect product developed by the Met Police to allow participants to learn about password security, digital hygiene, phishing, digital footprint and social engineering.

The free event will take place at Lowestoft Library on September 17, and will form part a pilot of the scheme, with officers hoping to continue throughout Suffolk and Norfolk.

It must be booked by contacting the library in advance.

On Tuesday, September 6, officers will also be at the library from 10am to answer questions from members of the public about cyber security, before a talk on cyber awareness and online scams will take place at 2pm in the Britten Room.