Domestic abuse and bin thefts: Tweetathon reveals police calls

Domestic abuse and wheelie bin thefts were among a range of calls to Suffolk Police during a publicised 'Tweetathon'.

Demonstrating the demand and diversity of incidents officers respond to, the event ran from 11am until 9pm on Wednesday, April 6.

Volunteer police officers and staff took to Twitter to record details of as many calls as possible coming into the Contact and Control Room (CCR).

A total of 324 calls were made to the 999 and 101 numbers during the event.

In Lowestoft, calls included a two vehicle crash, with no injuries caused, on Corton Long Lane, a crash on Minden Road and a neighbour dispute and anti-social behaviour.

The CCR also said six calls had been made about domestic violence and abuse in Lowestoft and east Suffolk.

A Lowestoft business also reported a suspicious vehicle parked near to their premises amid security concerns.

The vehicle's owner was contacted and advised police they had broken down and arranged recovery.

Other reports included an online report of money stolen from a shed and a wheelie bin theft, both in Lowestoft, while a car was also seized for no insurance in the town, and a possible dangerous driver was reported in Carlton Colville.

In Beccles a report of an assault was made from Wednesday morning.

Acting Chief Inspector Richard Burton said: “Engaging with the communities we serve is vital and the aim of the Tweetathon was to build on public confidence and understanding in local policing.

"The event was a great opportunity to show the public exactly what incidents, crimes and issues our call handlers, radio operators and officers deal with on a daily basis, and highlight some of the challenges we face."

Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: “I am so pleased that the Tweetathon has been such a success. It was a really good opportunity for everyone to see exactly what our police officers deal with on a day to day basis, and doing this in real-time made this a particularly authentic exercise.

“It is a vivid illustration of the volume of work that the Constabulary undertakes during a normal working day and from the feedback it is clear that it was very well received by the public.

I’d like to thank everyone involved, especially the volunteers who gave their time to this innovative social media project.”