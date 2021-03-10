Warning after spate of motorbike and moped thefts
- Credit: Google Maps
Police have warned motorbike and moped riders after a spate of thefts in a coastal town.
Officers have linked a number of incidents around Lowestoft and have urged owners to be vigilant about security and report any suspicious activity.
A Honda Vision moped was stolen from a home on North Parade at some point between March 1 at 10pm and March 2 at 6am, while another Honda Vision, in black, was taken from Compass Street between March 4 at 8.30pm and March 5 at 3pm.
Sometime between 1.30am and 9am on March 5,
a Honda CBR 125 motorbike was taken from Oulton Broad and later found damaged near the tram line at Gorse Green.
You may also want to watch:
A black Honda SH300 was also found damaged and abandoned after being taken from Grosvenor Road between March 5 at 11pm and March 6 at 7.25am.
A moped was also stolen from Hollingsworth Road between sometime March 1 and March 8.
Most Read
- 1 Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man
- 2 Zoo worker who lost eye in 90mph crash with cow is suing for £200k
- 3 Man and two cats rescued from flat blaze
- 4 Woman's warning after being targeted in Royal Mail scam
- 5 'It's emotional' - teachers welcome students back across Waveney
- 6 Preparation begins for Lowestoft's crucial flood defence work
- 7 Kindness postcards from students delight care home residents
- 8 Man dies following collision on A12
- 9 Covid-19 timeline: How Lowestoft responded to the pandemic
- 10 Mum's upset after church clears baby daughter's grave
Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference 37/10471/21.