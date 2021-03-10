News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Warning after spate of motorbike and moped thefts

Reece Hanson

Published: 8:58 AM March 10, 2021   
A moped was stolen from outside a home on North Parade in Lowestoft.

A moped was stolen from outside a home on North Parade in Lowestoft.

Police have warned motorbike and moped riders after a spate of thefts in a coastal town.

Officers have linked a number of incidents around Lowestoft and have urged owners to be vigilant about security and report any suspicious activity.

A Honda Vision moped was stolen from a home on North Parade at some point between March 1 at 10pm and March 2 at 6am, while another Honda Vision, in black, was taken from Compass Street between March 4 at 8.30pm and March 5 at 3pm.





Sometime between 1.30am and 9am on March 5,

a Honda CBR 125 motorbike was taken from Oulton Broad and later found damaged near the tram line at Gorse Green.

A black Honda SH300 was also found damaged and abandoned after being taken from Grosvenor Road between March 5 at 11pm and March 6 at 7.25am.

A moped was also stolen from Hollingsworth Road between sometime March 1 and March 8.

Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference 37/10471/21.

