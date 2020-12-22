'Do not use the link': Warning over scam emails
- Credit: Rawpixel.com - Fotolia
Businesses are being warned following numerous reports of scam emails being sent that claim to be from Companies House.
Suffolk Trading Standards has warned people to be aware of the 'company complaint' emails from someone purporting to be from Companies House.
A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "Business Scam Alert!
"We are getting reports from many businesses of an email purporting to be from Companies House.
"If you get this email, do not use the link.
"The link goes to a php page that isn't hosted on a UK Government website."
The email states: "We've received an online company complaint ref-101220-OCC6XU73R290HT8."
It has the subject header: "Online company complaint ref-151220-BTC2XU590R2HT8."
Trading Standards officers warned that if you get this email, then you should forward it to to the national Cyber Security Centre's Suspicious Email Reporting Service (SERS) at Report@Phishing.Gov.UK