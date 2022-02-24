Will Suffolk see snow as wintery showers forecast?

Wintery showers are expected to hit Suffolk this afternoon - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Wintery showers have been forecast for Suffolk - but will any snow actually fall?

Adam Drury from the East Anglian-based weather forecasters Weatherquest said the county will be hit by wintery showers.

He added: "Today we will see sleety/hail showers but it will not be full snow."

The wintery showers are expected to end from 5pm according to weather experts.

A few isolated wintery showers are also expected first thing tomorrow morning (Friday, February 25).

The weather for the rest of the week is expected to stay dry with a few strong winds predicted for Friday.

A frozen start is expected for Saturday, but dry sunny spells are expected for the rest of the day.

This time last year, the country was just getting over the Beast from the East part two, but weather experts have said it is not looking like there will be a Beast from the East part three this year.

Because road surface temperatures are forecast to drop below 0.4C, the gritters will be out treating priority one routes across Suffolk from 6pm.

