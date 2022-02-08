Man found asleep in car charged with drink driving

Lowestoft Police found the male in his car in the High Street in the early hours of Monday, February 7. - Credit: Archant

A man who was found asleep in his vehicle is due to appear in court charged with drink driving.

He was breathalysed and found to be over the legal limit – which is 35mcgs - and subsequently arrested.

Luke Davy, 32, of Millfields in Saxmundham, was charged with drink driving and released from custody to appear before Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on February 23.

In a tweet, Lowestoft Police wrote: “The male was breathalysed, subsequently arrested and conveyed to custody. He was charged the following day for being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit.”

