Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man found asleep in car charged with drink driving

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:34 PM February 8, 2022
Sean Casey admitted assault two police officers.

Lowestoft Police found the male in his car in the High Street in the early hours of Monday, February 7. - Credit: Archant

A man who was found asleep in his vehicle is due to appear in court charged with drink driving. 

Lowestoft Police found the male in his car in the High Street in the early hours of Monday, February 7. 

He was breathalysed and found to be over the legal limit – which is 35mcgs - and subsequently arrested.

Luke Davy, 32, of Millfields in Saxmundham, was charged with drink driving and released from custody to appear before Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on February 23.

In a tweet, Lowestoft Police wrote: “The male was breathalysed, subsequently arrested and conveyed to custody. He was charged the following day for being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit.” 

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

