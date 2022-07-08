Teenage cocaine dealer given suspended sentence
Jane Hunt
- Credit: Archant
A Lowestoft teenager who was involved in drug dealing has been given a suspended sentence.
Ipswich Crown Court heard that police went to Kyle Milner’s home in March with a search warrant where they found him in bed, arrested him and seized his phone.
Jamie Sawyer, prosecuting at crown court on Friday, said that when Milner's phone was downloaded the SIM card was found to contain numerous bulk messages advertising the sale of drugs.
The court heard that Milner has 28 previous convictions, including possessing class A and class B drugs with intent to supply.
Milner, 19, of Seago Street, Lowestoft admitted being involved in the supply of cocaine between February 1 and March 17 this year.
He was given 24 months detention in a young offenders’ institution suspended for two years and a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
He was also ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work and to attend a Thinking Skills programme.
Matthew McNiff said his client had served the equivalent of a seven month sentence and asked the court to pass a suspended sentence.
He said references showed a different side to the defendant and he had a job offer.