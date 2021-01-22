Suzuki and Honda motorbikes stolen in overnight thefts

Published: 3:06 PM January 22, 2021

A blue Suzuki 110 motorbike, registration AP19 FHA, was stolen from Cotmer Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

Two motorbikes were stolen during overnight thefts in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after a blue Suzuki 110 motorbike and a white Honda 125cc motorbike were stolen during the overnight thefts in recent days.

The blue Suzuki 110 motorbike, registration AP19 FHA, was stolen from Cotmer Road at sometime between 8pm on Wednesday, January 20 and 7am on Thursday, January 21.

A white Honda 125cc motorbike, registration RO69 XNB, was stolen from Clemence Road in Lowestoft between 9pm on Wednesday, January 20 and 9am on Thursday, January 21.

If you saw either of these motorbikes being stolen or have any information about where they are now, please contact Suffolk Police - quoting crime reference 37/3429/21 or 37/3423/21 - via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org