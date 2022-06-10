Drug dealer ordered to pay back half of illegal earnings

Taylor Gee was jailed for more than two years. - Credit: Suffolk police

A 23-year-old man who was jailed after more than £1,000 worth of drugs were found in his home has been ordered by a court to repay £1,500.

Taylor Gee, of Long Road, Lowestoft, was jailed for 27 months by a judge at Ipswich Crown Court in March for possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

On Friday (June 10) Gee returned to the court for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act which heard that his benefit from his offending was £3,000.

John Farmer for Gee said the available amount was £1,521 and Judge Martyn Levett made a confiscation order in that sum.

At Gee’s sentencing hearing the court heard that officers from the Lowestoft anti-drugs police unit, the East Scorpion team, went to his home last November, with a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

During a search of the property they discovered a large quantity of white powder, which was later confirmed to be cocaine – with an approximate street value of £1,400.

Herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £300 was also found, along with £1,700 in cash and other items associated with the supply of drugs.

Gee was arrested at the scene and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he was subsequently charged the following day.

Speaking after Gee was jailed, detective inspector Matt Bodmer said: "This was an excellent piece of proactive policing by the East Scorpion Team, resulting in a significant amount of illegal drugs being removed from the supply chain.

"We will continue to act upon intelligence and information provided to us regarding suspected drug dealing, whether it is gathered from members of the public or neighbourhood policing teams.

"Local communities are vital in helping us to tackle this blight on society and so I would urge anyone with suspicions of drug activity near to where they live to contact their Safer Neighbourhood Team."

Anyone who has information about drug-use in their community is asked to contact their local policing team, which can be found via the website: www.suffolk.police.uk/your-area or by calling 101.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org