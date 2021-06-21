Teenager arrested following alleged assault in Lowestoft
Published: 1:13 PM June 21, 2021
- Credit: Google Images
A teenager was arrested by police after trouble flared during a domestic incident in Lowestoft.
Police said that officers had received a report of "a domestic incident" at a home on Uggeshall Close in Lowestoft just before 3pm on Saturday, June 19.
Onlookers described seeing two police vans, three police cars and an ambulance as emergency services responded with a young man subsequently arrested.
A police spokesman said: "Officers attended and a 13-year-old teenage male was arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.
"He was released under investigation pending further enquiries.
"No one was seriously hurt in the incident."
Most Read
- 1 Last chance to have your say on plans for 150 new Lowestoft homes
- 2 Teenager arrested following alleged assault in Lowestoft
- 3 'You'll be in wheelchair' - Woman, 60, defies consultants to climb mountains
- 4 Your tributes to the loved and lost for Father's Day
- 5 Woman taken to hospital following crash on A146
- 6 Photo captures summer solstice sunrise at most easterly point
- 7 Man charged with driving offences following police pursuit
- 8 Sadness at latest Lowestoft town centre store closure
- 9 Pupils forced to isolate after Covid test result wrongly recorded as positive
- 10 Three men arrested after van targeted in break-in