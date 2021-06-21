News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Teenager arrested following alleged assault in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:13 PM June 21, 2021   
Emergency services responded following reports of a domestic incident at Uggeshall Close in Lowestoft. 

Emergency services responded following reports of a domestic incident at Uggeshall Close in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A teenager was arrested by police after trouble flared during a domestic incident in Lowestoft.

Police said that officers had received a report of "a domestic incident" at a home on Uggeshall Close in Lowestoft just before 3pm on Saturday, June 19.

Onlookers described seeing two police vans, three police cars and an ambulance as emergency services responded with a young man subsequently arrested.

A police spokesman said: "Officers attended and a 13-year-old teenage male was arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

"He was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

"No one was seriously hurt in the incident."

Most Read

  1. 1 Last chance to have your say on plans for 150 new Lowestoft homes
  2. 2 Teenager arrested following alleged assault in Lowestoft
  3. 3 'You'll be in wheelchair' - Woman, 60, defies consultants to climb mountains
  1. 4 Your tributes to the loved and lost for Father's Day
  2. 5 Woman taken to hospital following crash on A146
  3. 6 Photo captures summer solstice sunrise at most easterly point
  4. 7 Man charged with driving offences following police pursuit
  5. 8 Sadness at latest Lowestoft town centre store closure
  6. 9 Pupils forced to isolate after Covid test result wrongly recorded as positive
  7. 10 Three men arrested after van targeted in break-in
Suffolk Constabulary
East of England Ambulance Service
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

fire spexhall way

Lowestoft woman accused of setting her own flat on fire

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Dick Longley ran a number of popular pubs around Lowestoft and Beccles.

'Life and soul of the party': Lowestoft pub boss remembered

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The wrong items going into recycling waste costs hundreds of thousands of pounds. Picture: SARAH LUC

Two Lowestoft recycling rounds costing £50,000 in contaminated waste

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
woodland fire

Fire fighters battle woodland blaze near Lowestoft

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon