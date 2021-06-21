Teenager arrested following alleged assault in Lowestoft

Published: 1:13 PM June 21, 2021

Emergency services responded following reports of a domestic incident at Uggeshall Close in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A teenager was arrested by police after trouble flared during a domestic incident in Lowestoft.

Police said that officers had received a report of "a domestic incident" at a home on Uggeshall Close in Lowestoft just before 3pm on Saturday, June 19.

Onlookers described seeing two police vans, three police cars and an ambulance as emergency services responded with a young man subsequently arrested.

A police spokesman said: "Officers attended and a 13-year-old teenage male was arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

"He was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

"No one was seriously hurt in the incident."