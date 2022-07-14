News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Teen arrested after police raid finds large amount of cannabis and ketamine

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:15 PM July 14, 2022
Police signage

18-year-old arrested after police discovered a large amount of cannabis and ketamine at a property in Carlton Colville - Credit: PA

An 18-year-old has been arrested after police discovered a large amount of cannabis and ketamine at a home near Lowestoft.

Officers carried out a raid at an address in Eastfield Gardens, Carlton Colville, on Wednesday, July 13. 

During the search of the property they discovered cannabis thought to be worth in excess of £1000 and around four wraps of ketamine.  

They also found four mobile phones and a quantity of cash from the address and paraphernalia associated with drugs. 

A man, 18, was later arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A police spokesman said: "We remain committed to ensuring the county remains a hostile environment for those involved in the illegal supply of drugs.

"Our objectives are to identify dealers of drugs and to disrupt and dismantle their activity and to identify those who are being exploited by their vulnerability.

"If you're concerned about drug related activity in their neighbourhood should contact police via our online reporting tool."

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting crime reference 37/44191/22.


